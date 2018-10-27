Seattle police are taking extra steps to protect the community after 11 people were killed during a shooting at a Pittsburg synagogue Saturday morning.

In a joint statement, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief of Police Carmen Best said they are “taking additional steps to protect Seattle communities, places of worship, and our Jewish neighbors – that includes increasing patrols and reaching out to the Jewish community across Seattle to ensure we are doing all we can for them during this painful time.”

“This was an act of terror and an act of hate against the Jewish community. Our places of worship should be safe, not scenes of bullets, bloodshed, and pain. We are holding the victims, their families, first responders and the Jewish community in Pittsburgh in our hearts,” the statement read.

Eleven people were killed and six others, including four police officers, were wounded after a gunman barged into a baby-naming ceremony Saturday at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburg.

The suspect traded gunfire with police and was shot several times before being taken into custody. Authorities say the suspect is expected to face federal hate-crime charges.

