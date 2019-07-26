SEATTLE — Seattle Police Harbor Patrol expects to remain busy on the water throughout the summer.

Last weekend, there were two drownings in the Seattle area. Police said at least one of those people were found without a life jacket.

Officer Kevin Oshikawa-Clay said the most common calls he responds to during the summer are for paddleboarders or kayakers who end up in danger.

He said it is extremely rare for someone to drown with a life jacket on. Without one, no matter your swimming skills, things could go wrong.

"Make sure you are prepared for the worst, because our weather can change quickly - water conditions can change very quickly," said Oshikawa-Clay.

"We recently had a gentleman that drowned off of Mercer Island. He was on a paddleboard and did not have a life preserver on," he continued.

Police said a body was also found by a kayaker in the water in West Seattle over the weekend.

"If you know how to swim and you are a strong swimmer, our waters are cold," Oshikawa-Clay said. "That can affect your ability to swim and after a certain period of time you can get [hypothermia] even on a hot day."

According to Washington State Parks, state law requires all vessels including kayaks, canoes and stand up paddleboards to have at least one properly fitted, Coast Guard approved life jacket for each person on board.