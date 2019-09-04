TUKWILA, Wash. — Seattle City Light said it still does not know what caused 26 power poles to fall along East Marginal Way on Friday.

One of those 26 poles fell on an SUV trapping Linda and Tom Cook.

Seattle City Light CEO and General Manager Debra Smith said her team worked through the weekend to understand what happened.

Smith said they are still working to see if weather may have been a factor. She hasn't seen a video of what happened, but she's heard stories from witnesses.

In a blog post, Seattle City Light said they plan to contract a third party to investigate the cause. It also said the company will conduct an internal investigation.

“We want to make sure it is impartial, and we have all our basis covered,” said Smith.

Seattle City Light said the poles were inspected in 2016.

“None were identified as priority one (in need of immediate replacement) or posing a public safety hazard,” said its blog post.

There are 13 customers still without power. Seattle City Light said it's working to restore the area, but due to the extent of the damage the restoration will also include a redesign.

Smith said they hope to find a third party for the investigation by Tuesday. How long the investigation will take is unknown.

“We’re going to be as transparent as possible,” said Smith. “As much information as we can share we will.”