The Fremont Solstice Parade attracted crowds, vendors and naked bike riders for the annual summer celebration this weekend.

The Fremont Arts Council says anyone can participate in the parade. It's “people-powered,” which means no motorized vehicles are allowed. The parade puts an emphasis on creative expression and encourages hand-made costumes and props.

The parade celebrates Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year. The actual Solstice takes place on June 21 this year, but the parade happens annually on the Saturday leading up to Solstice.

Most notably, the parade features a section of naked bikers, a tradition that can be traced back to the early 1990s. Participants either bike completely nude or cover themselves in body paint to create the illusion of a costume.

In addition to the parade, the Fremont Fair runs through June 17. The fair includes a craft market with nearly 400 vendors featuring handmade goods and art, and musical performances taking place on two separate stages.

