SEATTLE — A Seattle coffee company apologized after sending an email to employees stating that giving food and drink without comprehensive services enables homelessness.

Baristas at Caffe Vita told The Stranger that employees were fired and others quit in solidarity after they were told to not give homeless people day-old pastries and coffee for free.

A group of people held signs and protested in front of the coffee shop’s Capitol Hill location Wednesday afternoon. Chalk messages called for a boycott of Caffe Vita.

KING

Caffe Vita said the email sent to staff was intended to clarify its policy around coffee and food giveaways.

“Regretfully, it also stated that giving away free food and drink without comprehensive services enables homelessness,” the company wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. “We want to apologize to our employees, partners, supporters, and neighbors for these words as they do not reflect the love and respect we have for our community. We can do better."

The company says they are reading the feedback from this situation and are assessing their policies to ensure it reflects the company's values.

Caffe Vita also says it remains committed to “proactively lifting up underrepresented community members.” The coffee shop donates coffee training, equipment and coffee to the FareStart youth barista training program, sponsors Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for needy families, and participates in fundraisers for YouthCare and Jubilee Women’s Center, according to Caffe Vita’s website.