If not for the firetruck out front, you might not know anything was wrong. But the damage to Safari Exports in SoDo was extensive. A fire swept through the yard and shop Wednesday evening.

Ubaida Mufrej started the business after immigrating from Iraq. He ships cars and auto parts to resell in the Middle East.

“It’s all gone now,” he said, picking his way through the burned shells of cars. “This used to be my office.”

Ubaida Mufrej desribes the fire damage to his business.

KING

Investigators have not been able to say what sparked the blaze, just that the thick column of smoke came from the burning cars.

Dozens of cars burned, though some inventory survived.

It’s the second large fire in the area this month – last week, a barge carrying crushed cars burned on the Duwamish River. Investigators say it began after a grappler crane punctured a hidden propane tank.

Seattle Fire officials do not believe there’s a connection between the fires.

Mufrej said the damage from the fire surprised him – some of the most combustible items didn’t burn.

“We’re very careful on handling flammable materials,” he said. “Extremely careful.”

Now, he wants to get started with cleanup and back to work.

“I think that will make me a little bit more stronger,” he said. “What doesn’t break you, makes you stronger, right?”

WATCH: Seattle fire smoke fills sky

%INLINE%

© 2018 KING