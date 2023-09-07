Search warrant served as part of drug investigation at Chehalis juvenile detention center

The initial investigation started in 2022 after a teenage student overdosed on fentanyl while in the facility.

CHEHALIS, Wash. — A search warrant was served at a juvenile rehabilitation and education center in Chehalis last week as part of an investigation into drug distribution at the facility.

The investigation began in 2022 when a teenage student at Green Hill School overdosed on fentanyl. He was found unresponsive in his cell and taken to a nearby hospital. According to the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), he survived the overdose and continued his recovery at home.

Green Hill School in Chehalis is a medium to maximum security detention facility that provides older teens sentenced to juvenile rehabilitation treatment with education and vocational training.

According to JNET, over 1,000 fentanyl pills going into the facility were intercepted by officers and four people were charged with drug crimes as part of the 2022 investigation.

JNET is a task force that includes members of the Centralia Police Department, Chehalis Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Washington State Department of Corrections.

JNET then initiated a new investigation in 2023 after receiving more reports of drugs in the facility. They also sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee in June to request a separate investigation into the facility's operating procedures by the Washington State Attorney General's Office.

The request was declined in August citing recent changes to security practices, new employee training and an enhanced supervisor academy "with a focus on counseling and coaching skills."

On Aug. 17, detectives visited the facility after continued reports of drug distribution involving residents and staff. Detectives were told by staff they seized multiple fentanyl pills from residents and would quickly get them to law enforcement for testing, but detectives did not hear from them after that.

JNET announced Thursday that when they served the warrant on Aug. 31 to collect evidence for the investigation into drug distribution, they found lockers filled with contraband that staff took from residents dating back to 2017. Inside the lockers were drugs, knives, cell phones and handwritten letters detailing illegal drug transactions.

Back in March of 2021, a former guard was indicted on extortion, drug distribution and possession charges. Court records show he accepted $11,170 in payments to smuggle drugs, cell phones and other contraband to young offenders.