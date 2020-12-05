Search for young girl missing from Lake Stevens

Lake Stevens police reported a little girl went missing around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police have not shared circumstances of her disappearance, or a name or age of the child.

She was last seen in the 7600 block of 13th St SE on Monday afternoon.

Anyone who sees the little girl or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Lake Steven police said they would deliver a media briefing on her disappearance around 7 p.m. Monday.

