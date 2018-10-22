Overnight fog limited visibility for most people around Puget Sound Monday morning. But it may have been Sea-Tac Airport that felt the brunt of its force.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the Port of Seattle announced a temporary suspension of all "take offs and landings due to fog." That suspension lifted around 10:30 a.m. when visibility improved around the airport.
Delays are still possible depending on conditions. The port encouraged all passengers to track their flight status during the delays.
Between 5-9 a.m., 79 percent of departures were delayed out of Sea-Tac Airport with an average delay of 26 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and online tracking data.
More than a dozen flights were diverted to other airports Monday morning. Online data reported most of the diverted flights ended up at airports within Washington state, but a few were directed to land in Portland, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, and Dallas-Fort Worth.