Island Time: San Juan County first in Washington to implement 32-hour workweek

County officials hope the change will help with employee retention and recruiting.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — The four-day workweek is gaining in popularity across the country. Now, one western Washington county is jumping on board.

San Juan County is the first county in the state to allow most employees to decrease their weekly workload from 40 hours to 32.

Offices in San Juan County facilities are different these days. Workspaces are dark and time seems to be moving a bit faster.



"Today, in particular, appears to be a little bit quieter than normal," says Ethan Schmidt.

Schmidt is enjoying the start of San Juan County's new 32-hour workweek program.

He now works four days per week, Tuesday through Friday, as a county environmental health specialist.

It's far more enjoyable than the standard 40-hour grind.

"You spend one day catching up on your chores, the second day relaxing and then it's back to work. This will allow us to have a little bit more balance," he says.

A study by the nonprofit 4 Day Week Global looked at 33 companies in the U.S. and Europe, involving more than 900 workers.

It showed employees working 32-hour weeks had 45% higher job satisfaction, 32% less stress, with revenue up more than 8%.

Bellingham's Brist Manufacturing told KING 5 in January the clothing company saw growth jump by 35% when it went to a four-day workweek.

San Juan County Human Resources Director Angie Baird says working less appears to working more for everybody.



"That's what this really is all about, is having the strong belief in employees that the same level of work is going to get done. The same level of services will be provided."



Baird says the county will stagger shifts to make sure they’re all covered and there is no disruption in services to taxpayers. She concedes the county may also have to hire additional staff to fill some gaps.

Sheriff's deputies and emergency services are exempt from the 32-hour workweek.

The county will assess how well the program is doing in April.

Baird stresses there will need to be more cooperation, focus and efficiency if the change is to become permanent.

Schmidt says he's already seeing those qualities falling into place.

"We all really want this to work," he says.

For now, Schmidt hopes the first county to experiment with a shorter workweek won’t be the last.

"Hopefully we're starting something that some other counties can look at and maybe it will start to spread more," he says.