Roy suspect set up trap in attempt to kidnap woman, officers say

ROY, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a woman in Roy early in the morning on Thursday, March 30.

At around 6 a.m., a woman was driving on 420th Street South with her 11-year-old son.

The suspect had placed sandbags and a box in the roadway near Harts Valley Road.

The woman stopped and got out of her car to move the items out of the road when the suspect ran out and placed a burlap sack over her head and bear-hugged her.

The woman was able to fight the suspect off. She went home and called 911. The suspect fled through a field.

Police have released a sketch of the man they believe is responsible.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, five feet, seven inches tall with a muscular build. He may have scratches on his face and neck.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest that results in charges filed against the suspect. Anyone with information can call 1-800-222-TIPS.

