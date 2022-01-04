Full report released on shooting death of off-duty Vancouver officer by sheriff's deputy

Officer Donald Sahota was shot and killed outside his Battle Ground home by a Clark County deputy who though he was stopping a dangerous suspect.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The full investigative report has been released into the death of an off-duty Vancouver police officer who was shot by a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy on Jan. 29 after being mistaken for a fleeing robbery suspect.

The report lays out what investigators say happened the night Officer Donald Sahota was shot at his home in rural Battle Ground. It includes several hundred pages of investigative materials, including witness interview transcripts, photos of evidence from the scene and aerial footage.

Investigators said Julio Segura, 20, robbed a Chevron convenience store in the Orchards area before fleeing from deputies in a stolen car. He drove into the Battle Ground area before ditching the car and running away on foot.

Drone footage shows Segura outside of Sahota's home in a secluded spot down a long driveway. It then shows Sahota, armed with a handgun, trying to subdue the suspect. During the struggle, Segura stabbed the off-duty officer three times, causing Sahota to drop his gun.

As Segura runs for the front door of the Sahota home, Sahota’s wife can be heard in 911 audio describing the chaos and telling officers to hurry. Aerial video shows Sahota retrieving his gun and running toward the front door as well.

That's when Clark County Deputy John Feller, the first law enforcement officer to arrive on scene, shot his patrol rifle and killed Sahota.

In a tearful investigative interview, Feller recounts that Sahota seemed to match the description of the suspect, so he thought in those few seconds that he was firing on a dangerous suspect.

“I believed if that person got in that house, they'd kill them and I had to stop that person from getting in and hurting those innocent people,” Feller said through emotional sobs.

Outside prosecutors will review the report made public on Friday, to determine the shooting was justified. Feller currently does not face any charges.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Segura, faces multiple felony charges, including murder. Prosecutors believe the stab wounds Segura allegedly inflicted on Sahota could have ended his life if the deputy’s bullets hadn’t.