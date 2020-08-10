Renton's Chamber of Commerce asks community to 'Chip-in' to help businesses survive pandemic

The Chamber is asking people to donate just an hour of their wages to help local businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Washington's small businesses are hurting, but in a city like Renton, with a population of just over 101,000, the bruises are easy to spot.

The Renton Chamber of Commerce says the pandemic has caused several businesses to close their doors, either temporarily or permanently.

"We’ve had 45 businesses, that we're aware of, close as of last weekend and those are only the businesses that have reported closing to us,” said Diane Dobson, the Chamber CEO.

Mike Janjua owns Naan-N-Curry on South 3rd Street. His business is sandwiched between others that have had to close their doors.

"Everybody is a family-owned business here. So it is so hard to survive with these restrictions and limited resources and we’re just trying to survive right now,” said Janjua.

In a video posted on the city's Chip-in campaign page, Mayor Armondo Pavone said the city allocated more than $1 million of its CARES Act funding to help small businesses.

The funding helped some places through the tough times, but the demand proved to be too much to handle.

"We had 360 businesses apply and only about 180 were able to receive funding,” said Dobson.

In an out-of-the-box approach, the Chamber is partnering with Chip-in to raise $500,000.

"If everybody chips in a little, nobody has to do a lot,” said Dobson.

The Chamber is asking people to donate just an hour of their wages to help local businesses hit hard by the pandemic.