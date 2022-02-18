Seattle nonprofit hosts unique Day of Remembrance at Renton retirement community

Densho visited The Lakeshore retirement community in Renton.

RENTON, Wash. — For the past 25 years, a Seattle nonprofit called Densho has been documenting the testimonies of Japanese Americans who were unjustly incarcerated during World War II.

Densho is a Japanese term meaning “to pass on to the next generation,” or to leave a legacy. The organization has evolved into a mission to educate, preserve, collaborate and inspire action for equity.

Densho volunteer Barbara Yasui hosted a Day of Remembrance to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 at The Lakeshore retirement community in Renton.

“We thought, why not ask residents for any stories or artifacts they might have in their family?” Yasui said.

Yasui was able to make the presentation even more personal this year because her father, Homer Yasui, is a resident of The Lakeshore.

More than 30 artifacts from all over the country were donated by residents. Photographs, jewelry made from shells found in incarceration camps, and an official notice directing people to report for removal from their homes. The collection also features a painting of Heart Mountain, one of the 10 concentration camps. The artifacts are each presented with their own story.

Lakeshore Executive Director Lindsey Pelland says it’s important to host such a unique event.

“It is a great honor to host, on this day, the stories of our Japanese American residents who lived through - or have family, friends, colleagues, and fellow residents who were a part of this unforgettable time in history,” Pelland said.

Densho is focused on preserving the stories of the past for future generations. Yasui said her presentation provides an important perspective.