RENTON, Wash. — Police shot a man who they say raised a gun toward an officer in Renton Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to reports of a naked man pointing a gun at people. According to initial reports, the man entered a Starbucks and was heading toward another business at the time of the incident.

A police spokesperson said officers first tried to "talk him down," tase him and shoot him with beanbags.

The man "did not respond to commands, raised [a] gun towards officer, officer fired at suspect," Renton police tweeted.

The man was seriously injured by is in stable condition, according to Renton police.