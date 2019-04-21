Renton post office named after Jimi Hendrix

The post office in the Renton Highlands officially became the "James Marshall 'Jimi' Hendrix Post Office" on Friday.

The city held a special dedication ceremony at the post office less than a mile from where the legendary guitarist is buried.

Congressman Adam Smith, D-WA 9th District, authored a bill that has unanimously passed the Senate after a previous passage in the House. The bill was also backed by both Senators Patty Murray, D-WA, and Maria Cantwell, D-WA, and each member of the Washington state House delegation.

The bill designated the post office at 4301 4th Street in Renton to be named the James Marshall "Jimi" Hendrix Post Office.

"I am honored to join in paying tribute to rock and roll icon and Seattle native Jimi Hendrix with the renaming of the Renton Highlands Post Office as the James Marshall 'Jimi' Hendrix Post Office Building," said Smith. "This designation will further celebrate Hendrix's deep connection to the Puget Sound region and help ensure that his creative legacy will be remembered by our community and inspire future generations."

President Trump signed it into law last December.