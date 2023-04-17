KING Question: Can you get pulled over for expired car tabs?

State patrol said troopers focus primarily on violations that could result in a serious or fatal accident but can pull people over for "non-moving violations."

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — It's time for today's "KING Question," where we get your questions answered about what's going on in your community.

THE QUESTION

Stacey in Everett asks, "Many people do not have current car tabs. Is it true that police will not pull someone over for expired tabs?"

Stacey also asked how the government uses the money generated by car tabs.

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Starting with the first question, The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that troopers primarily focus on violations that could result in serious or fatal collisions, for example, if someone is driving aggressively, is distracted, or is impaired.

However, WSP says troopers do have the discretion over what it calls "non-moving violations," such as expired tabs. Troopers can pull drivers over for those violations when they think it is necessary.

If someone is pulled over for expired tabs, they face a possible fine. The cost depends on how long the tabs have been expired. A driver faces a $145 fine for tabs that have been expired for less than two months and a $237 fine for tabs that have been expired for more than two months.

As for where the money from paying to renew car tabs goes, the Washington State Department of Licensing said in general, the registration fees help support the state's transportation systems and fund things like ferries, WSP and transportation improvements across the state.