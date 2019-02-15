SEATTLE — Property tax bills were mailed Thursday, and residents in about half of King County cities will see their taxes go down for 2019.

One of the biggest reasons is due to changes in how much money is collected for school districts through property taxes. About 55 percent of King County property tax revenue goes to schools, and about 18 percent goes to roads, police, parks, and other services, according to the King County Assessor’s Office.

The state Legislature instituted a new state property tax last year to pay for education while local levies were still in place, which caused taxes to spike last year. However, local levies go down this year, because a cap on local levies goes into effect.

Other impacts to property taxes include assessed home value, location, and jurisdictions levying taxes, including state, city, county, or fire district.

The King County cities that will see the largest drop in property taxes are Pacific (-12.57 percent), Maple Valley (-11.91 percent), and Skykomish (-11.84 percent). The assessor’s office says those tax decreases were due to state and local school levy reductions.

However, not all cities will benefit from a tax cut. Here’s the three cities that will see the biggest property tax hike in King County and why:

Bothell: 14.56 percent

Voters approved a new four-year school capital levy last February, and 2019 is the first year of that levy. Voters also approved a six-year public safety lid lift for the city in November, which will raise $4.85 million in its first year.

Woodinville: 7.07 percent

Last February voters approved a four-year capital levy.

Kirkland: 7.05 percent

The King County Assessor’s Office says it’s “unclear” why Kirkland is seeing this tax hike, because voters didn’t approve any new levies. A spokesperson said it may be due just to increasing property values, which grew 20.9 percent.

CHART: King County 2019 property tax changes

In Snohomish County, many cities and unincorporated areas will also see a tax decrease – on average -1.8 percent. Some of the exceptions include Everett, which will see a 3.3 percent increase, and Marysville, which is eyeing a 2 percent increase. View a full list of tax changes by county here.