Port Orchard Helpers host big yard sale fundraiser to help nonprofits

A group of volunteers will host its third yard sale fundraiser to support local nonprofits. The July 15-16 event will feature more than 7,000 items for sale.

OLALLA, Wash. — In 2019, the Port Orchard Helpers was founded to support local nonprofits, and also to take on community service projects.

The founder, Michael Wilson, said it's been great to see so many people come together for good causes. The group's significant annual effort is a yard sale fundraiser. The event is now in its third year.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, people are welcome to shop at the yard sale to raise money for a local nonprofit.

"I'm really thankful for our volunteers to help me," Wilson said.

In the past, the event has raised more than $8,500 for Northwest Hospitality and more than $12,000 for Meals on Wheels Kitsap.

This year, by a "people's choice" vote, P.A.C.K. (People for Animal Care and Kindness) will benefit from this year's sale.

The event will feature food and ice cream trucks, a live DJ, and more than 7,000 items for sale.

"You name it, we have it," Wilson said. "If you don't have a lot of money, come on out."

Several new items still in their boxes or packaging are also for sale.

The sale is located at Bailey Lane Southeast in Olalla - not far from the Olalla Bay Market and Landing. You are asked to park on Starr Road and take a short walk over to the sale. If you need help getting from Starr Road - some volunteers will help coordinate that on-site.