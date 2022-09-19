State Patrol, Snohomish County deputies on scene of incident blocking SR 9

The Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team is involved.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Washington State troopers and Snohomish County deputies are on scene of an unknown incident blocking all of State Route 9 near the City of Snohomish.

Northbound SR 9 is closed at 188th Street and Southbound SR 9 is closed at 180th Street Southeast, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

There are no known injuries.

The Snohomish County Multi Agency Response Team, which responds to and investigates police use of force incidents, is involved.

