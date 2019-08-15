A single-engine plane crashed into a large field in Marysville after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Marysville police said the small plane crashed in the 15700 block of 51st Ave. NE. Emergency crews are on the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only person on board the Cessna 305. The pilot's condition is unknown at this time.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

It's unclear who the plane was registered to or the flight path of the aircraft.

Witnesses in the area saw a plume of smoke and heavy emergency response, saying the crash happened near the Arlington Municipal Airport.

