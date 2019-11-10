LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Pierce County fire and rescue crews responded to two fires back-to-back early Friday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. Friday, West Pierce Fire and Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in Lakewood.

The fire tore through a 2-story apartment complex the Clover Creek Apartments on Addison Street.

One person is in critical condition and is being transported to the hospital.

Although the fire was contained to one unit, the number of people who are now displaced because of the fire is still being evaluated.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in under half an hour.

Another fire broke out at a "commercial structure" in Spanaway.

The fire appears to be at the Spanaway Food Bank.

No word yet if there were any injuries.

The extent of the damage for both fires is unknown.

This is a developing story.