Vote 'Ellie the Fluffy Corgi' from Lynnwood to win America's Favorite Pet

America's Favorite Pet is an annual online competition that features dogs and cats of all kinds, including a fluffy corgi from Lynnwood.

Is it possible that America’s favorite pet is currently living in Lynnwood? The proud owners of Ellie the fluffy Corgi hope so — and have the votes to believe it.

America's Favorite Pet is an annual online competition that features dogs and cats of all kinds. Myles James of Lynnwood said he saw an advertisement for the competition online and decided to enter his corgi for fun. James and his wife Mandy are teachers and welcomed Ellie into their lives at the end of 2020.

Ellie is a 5-month-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi that is the only in her litter to be born with long, fluffy hair and was an easy choice for the couple. Her fluffy hair is actually a genetic mutation and that’s exactly what the couple was looking for.

She may act like a normal corgi, but online, Ellie is living the celebrity life with a large Facebook following and a growing Instagram account where she’s known as “Her Fluffiness.”

Ellie has spent the last month competing in the online competition that promises the winner a cash prize and will be featured in Dogster (or Catster) Magazine. The impact of the competition is bigger than just celebrating cute pets, though. Last year, the competition raised over $300,000 for PAWS.

Pets advance based on votes, and so far, Ellie has advanced to the quarterfinals. If she gets enough votes this week, she will advance to be among the top 1% of all dogs in the competition. The public can cast a vote every 24 hours and there’s an additional way to vote by way of donation to PAWS.

Votes for the semi-finals will close on Thursday, March 11 at 8 p.m.