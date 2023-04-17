Funding to shed more light on legislators up for debate

About $7.2 million was requested to restore the original Capitol skylights.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As lawmakers head into the final week of the legislative session, negotiating a balanced two-year budget will be the focus. However, a bill that would shed light on legislators is also up for debate.

A proposal to restore skylights above the floor of the House and Senate chambers was part of the Senate’s construction budget, but not the House’s. Democratic Sen. Sam Hunt proposed spending $7.2 million over the next two years to begin the restoration project.

“It would be a real asset to the building and our state Capitol,” said Hunt.

When the Capitol opened in 1928 the House and Senate had glass skylights - 25 feet by 25 feet - over the respective chambers.

The glass was replaced and the openings covered with metal in the 1970s over safety and efficiency concerns, according to a 2017 state-funded study into the potential restoration.

John Lyons, an architect who works for the Washington Department of Enterprise Services, said the money spent would be well worth it.

“I think the symbolic dimensions of bringing natural light into this space are tremendous,” said Lyons. “It would materially evoke the ideals of democracy, lightness and transparency. So I think it would be lovely.”

Hunt said he thinks the odds are a little better than "50-50." It will be part of the final construction budget.

Rep. Steve Theringer chairs the House Capital Budget Committee.

“It is not a priority for the House and wasn’t in the House budget, so we will reconcile the difference during budget negotiations,” said the Clallam County Democrat.