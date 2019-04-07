The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says officers shot a suspect at Waterfront Park, where crowds were gathered for the annual 3rd of July Fireworks display.

The suspect is being airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

No word on any other injuries from the shooting.

"No known fatalities at this time," said Police Chief Dan Schoonmaker, who said the shooting occurred after 9 p.m., reports Kitsap Sun.

Video from Heather Blue shows boats crowded into Liberty Bay for the annual fireworks show. The nearby Waterfront Park was filled with people when the shooting occurred.

Officer-involved shooting in Poulsbo: