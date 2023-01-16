Northwest African American Museum holds grand reopening almost three years after closure

Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum has been closed since 2020.

SEATTLE — The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) reopened on Monday morning after the museum was closed for nearly three years spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAAM's grand reopening commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The museum will have music, guided tours of the galleries and exhibitions, movies, motivational social justice speakers and family-friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

The museum, which is housed in the historic Colman School within Seattle's Central District, has been closed since 2020. Hundreds of thousands of visitors have visited NAAM since it opened in 2008.

"NAAM is a resilient, innovative organization committed to our mission no matter what," said LaNesha DeBardelaben, the President and CEO of the Northwest African American Museum. "We uplift, share, and celebrate Black stories, even when our doors are closed. We are thrilled to reopen our doors on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a robust program of activities offered all day for the entire family and community."

Actor Jesse Williams will host a moderated conversation responding to the museum's MLK Day theme of "All, Here, and Now." Williams was an executive producer of the documentary "Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement," which was released in 2016.

The museum's theme for 2023 is based on a quote from King Jr.

"No, what we are saying to this nation is that we want all of our rights," King Jr. said. "We want them here, and we want all of them not next year, not next week, but we want them now, at this hour."

Here are the featured exhibitions during NAAM's King Day reopening. This will be available to view through June 19.