Customers enjoy last slice at Northlake Tavern and Pizza House before closing

“There’s a lot of people that have been coming here a really, really long time I’m talking like generations," said owner’s assistant Jessica Scott. “Right now’s the time that everyone is getting together, and they are reminiscing,” she continued.



Among the crowd you’ll find Rank Beaty, a long time regular who, in the late 60s, played basketball at the University of Washington. He’s logged many beers and slices at Northlake Tavern.



“We’ve all been coming down here when we were in college and stuff for ever, 50 years,” Beaty said.



Loyal customers who just this week learned the bar that’s survived recessions and pandemics will close for good.



“It was kind of like a shock factor. And you know we’re supper busy which is excellent so it’s like, ‘Oh my God,’” Scott said.



The problem with being a popular restaurant that wants to shut down is that everybody wants to show up for that last meal. On Monday, staff were barely keeping up as news is spreading that the owner – a man who simply goes as Abdullah – is closing up shop.



“The thing is that if it was up to my owner that we work for we’d be open for another 15 years,” Scott said.



Abdullah has only owned the shop for the last six years, though he’s worked there for 45 – starting as a cook while he was a college student.



In a letter written to customers and posted on social media, Abdullah says that “current health issues” have taken his focus away from the business and onto retirement adding that his “heart and soul will always be with the Northlake Tavern.”