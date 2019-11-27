NORMANDY PARK, Wash. — Neighbors in Normandy Park have decided to pardon two turkeys as a part of the "dinner or pardon" fundraiser.

The two turkeys, Norm and EmamGene, are the faces of a food drive that benefits Seattle's Union Gospel Mission, which will give 2,500 meals to the needy this Thanksgiving.

“Generosity from neighborhoods and neighbors like this overwhelms us," said Terry Pallas with Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.

Those who went through Normandy Park were encouraged to "Give a can. Save a turkey. Feed the homeless."

There were two bins to drop your donations in-- one for pardoning the turkeys and one for eating the turkeys. The bin with the most cans decided the fate of the turkeys.

There were 2,136 cans in the "pardon" bin and 1,160 in the "dinner" bin.

This was the second annual "dinner or pardon" fundraiser.