SEATTLE - Just in case you couldn't get enough of the putrid smell last October, Amazon recently welcomed a second corpse flower to the Spheres in downtown Seattle.

The plant's scientific name is Amorphophallus titanum, but it is better known as a corpse flower for the rancid smell it produces in bloom. Amazon said the plant will be blooming in the next few weeks, which will bring the decaying flesh smell back to their famed greenhouses.

Amazon announced the arrival of the new plant, named Bellatrix, on Instagram.

The plant is native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra attracts flies and carrion beetles with its odor of rotting flesh. It is actually not an individual flower, but a collection of smaller flowers. It blooms once every seven years and only lasts about 48 hours before it closes.

Amazon said they would be updating their Instagram story with news about the plant's progress and upcoming bloom.

The Spheres are not open to the public on a daily basis, but visitors can schedule a tour on the first and third Saturdays of the month for free.

