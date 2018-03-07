Amazon is expanding its checkout-free Amazon Go retail concept with another location in the company’s backyard, GeekWire has learned.

The store, the second in Amazon’s hometown of Seattle, will be located in the new Madison Centre office tower at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Marion Street. The first store debuted one mile away at the base of Amazon’s Day One tower in January, after more than a year of fine-tuning the concept.

Amazon confirmed the new store in a statement, saying “We are excited to bring Amazon Go to 920 5th Avenue in Seattle. The store will open in Fall 2018.”

Read more at GeekWire.com.

© 2018 KING