The loss of President George H. W. Bush is being felt here in Western Washington where he made several visits during his time in public service. One place is the Museum of Flight where he visited in July of 1987 to mark an important milestone.

“He was the perfect example of somebody to be able to do that," explained Museum Docent Gerald Hankins.

Then Vice President George H.W. Bush cut the ribbon at the dedication ceremony for the Great Gallery.

Flags were lowered outside in the museum in honor of the former president’s passing. It was a somber sight as people arrived at the museum.

Also see | George H.W. Bush’s state funeral set for Wednesday

“A lot of sadness, I thought he was a very interesting man and very courageous," Hankins explained.

Docents at the museum try to honor the military service of the former president and other veterans by keeping their stories alive, sharing them with visitors from around the world.

“He is a war hero and we especially honor veterans here," Hankins said.

Also see | Obama, Trump, celebrities react to George H.W. Bush's passing

© 2018 KING