Museum director, state senator change Washington state gun law

For nearly a decade, museums were prohibited from accepting donated firearms.

KELSO, Wash. — When a state gun law frustrated museum director Joseph Govednik, he contacted legislators and got the law changed for the sake of historical artifact preservation.

In 2014, Washington voters passed Initiative 594, which required background checks for the transfer or sale of all firearms.

Govednik, director of the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, said the law prohibited the transfer of weapons to museums.

“Most museums anywhere in Washington are 501c3 nonprofit corporations and you cannot run a criminal background check on a nonprofit,” said Govednik.

After someone tried donating a 1904 Remington rifle to the museum two years ago, Govednik contacted his local legislator, Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Cowlitz County). Wilson helped get Senate Bill 5436 passed, allowing a background check exemption for museums.

The law passed unanimously earlier this year.

“There’s, of course, many controversies regarding firearms in America and in Washington, but they are a part of our history,” said Govednik, “They are material culture that tells part of the human story."