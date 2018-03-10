Kevin Stoltz says he already sees it happening everyday: Cars and trucks routinely get off the Mukilteo ferry and take a shortcut through his Old Town neighborhood.

"This is something we've been struggling with for quite a while," he said. "What could come is only going to add to the problems we already have."

The plan for a new ferry dock on the Mukilteo waterfront could send even more traffic through the residential streets of Old Town, right past Stoltz's home and hundreds of others.

"Our bedroom is right up in the corner of the house. When we have a lot of traffic coming through here it's really disruptive," said Stoltz. "More will be even worse."

Stoltz is on the Mukilteo Ferry Advisory Committee.

He believes if the project continues as planned, drivers from the new Sound Transit lot will try to avoid multiple new traffic lights leading to an already busy Highway 525 and instead take a shortcut through Old Town.

He says the same could happen with commuters in the pick-up and drop-off lot.

No one knows how many cars could cross into the neighborhood, but those lots alone hold more than 200 vehicles.

Stoltz and his neighbors are hoping to head that shortcut off at the pass.

"It would be really frustrating," he said. "It's hard to know how bad it will get."

One way to fix the issue would be to block access to Old Town from the Mount Baker railroad crossing near the north end of the new ferry terminal.

That is something that is being considered, according to Stoltz.

Mayor Jennifer Gregerson says it will be up to the City Council to consider the idea and either close Mukilteo Lane, make it a one-way, or leave it the same.

The new terminal opens in mid 2020.

