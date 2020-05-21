Washington State Patrol seeing alarming increase in deadly motorcycle crashes

In 2020, 12 of the 17 motorcycle fatalities on Washington roads occurred during the month of April. Speeding was a common factor in these crashes.

WASHINGTON, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired at an earlier date.

Washington State Patrol is urging caution among motorcycle riders after the agency has reported an increase in deadly crashes just this year.

Less traffic has led to motorcyclists driving at higher speeds, which has also lead to an increase in rider deaths, WSP said.

In 2020, 12 of the 17 motorcycle fatalities on Washington roads occurred during the month of April. Speeding was a common factor in these almost always preventable collisions, WSP said.

There has also been a significant increase in high-speed violations by both cars and motorcycles, according to WSP. Speeds in the mid to upper 100’s have been observed with one vehicle traveling 192 mph.

“WSP too often sees individuals turn what would have been a traffic infraction into a serious felony offense leading to prison time and changed life trajectories. Very often, riders who think they are getting away, are actually being followed by aircraft operated by WSP troopers. The plane follows the rider and safely coordinates pursuing and awaiting troopers to a final stopping location where the rider is arrested and taken into custody,” WSP said in a press release.