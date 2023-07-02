Minivan crashes into pole, causing power outages in Kent

The collision caused over 1,500 people to lose power overnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT, Wash. — A minivan crashed into a power pole early Tuesday morning, causing an outage that affected over 1,000 customers in Kent.

Authorities said a minivan crashed into a utility pole on West James Street near 2nd Ave North just after 2:15 a.m. The collision caused over 1,500 people to lose power overnight, according to Puget Sound Energy (PSE).

Three kids and two adults were helped by Puget Sound Fire and the Kent Police Department. There has been no word on any injuries in the crash.

3 little kids & 2 adults helped by Puget Sound Fire and Kent Police after a minivan crashed (2:20am) into a utility pole on W. James St., near 2nd Ave N. Puget Sound Energy says crews will be here a while replacing pole. Power back on for most; 1,500+ customers impacted at first. pic.twitter.com/5TiSTFTK2e — Farah Jadran (@FarahJadran) February 7, 2023

PSE said crews will be at the scene awhile to replace the pole. The power has been restored for most of the impacted customers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.