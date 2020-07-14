Search underway for missing kayaker in Clallam County

Matthew Hamilton went missing while kayaking from Freshwater Bay County Park to Ediz Hook in Clallam County on Monday.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Rescue teams are searching for a kayaker who didn’t return from a trip near Port Angeles on Monday night.

Matthew Hamilton, 31, planned to kayak from Freshwater Bay County Park to Ediz Hook where his father was expected to pick him up.

Hamilton left around 7 p.m., and it was expected to be a three-hour trip. Hamilton’s father called police when Hamilton didn’t show up, and the Coast Guard was notified about 2:40 a.m.

Hamilton’s family drove the area and found his car parked at the Freshwater Bay boat ramp, according to the Coast Guard. They also found his kayak, cell phone and bag, but they didn’t see his paddle. Clallam County conducted forensics on Hamilton’s cell phone and received two pings in the vicinity of the Lower Elwah River.

Hamilton kayaked the route often and was familiar with the area, according to the Coast Guard. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The Elwah Police Department launched a full rescue team in addition to the Coast Guard response, which included a MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew and crew aboard a 45-foot response boat.