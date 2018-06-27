Apple has, for the first time, publicly acknowledged plans for a new store in Seattle and given an opening date: June 30.

GeekWire has been closely tracking plans for the store, which will be adjacent to the current location in the University Village mall, for more than a year. The new store dwarfs the current location and reflects Apple’s new aesthetic of building unique standalone stores.

A recent permit document filed with the city shows the store takes up about 14,000 square feet of the 23,000-square-foot site that used to be parking, with about 8,000 square feet of sales area. The current location is across a parking lot from a Microsoft Store, but the new Apple Store will be right on top of its rival tech giant.

