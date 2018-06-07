A South Kitsap man, accused Wednesday of assaulting his girlfriend by allegedly trying to snap her neck during an argument over parking a travel trailer, is wanted by authorities for attempted second-degree murder.

The woman, who was able to escape on her own, told Kitsap County Sheriff's investigators she was afraid Moses Wesley MacDonald, 37, was going to kill her.

“My neck hurt so bad,” she told investigators, according to charging documents. “It cracked a few times. I was about to die in a split second.” The woman said she used “the last fight in me to get the strength” to escape MacDonald.

A woman nearby who heard the victim's cries for help armed herself with a 9mm pistol and confronted MacDonald, after the woman had escaped, and demanded he leave the property. When MacDonald refused and tried to convince her that he had done nothing wrong the woman fired into the ground about six feet from him, according to reports. MacDonald then left on foot.

Later, after the victim had left the property in a different vehicle, her SUV and the trailer were set on fire.

MacDonald was described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 200 to 225 pounds, with a shaved head and green/blue eyes. He was last seen leaving the 15400 block of Bandix Road SE on foot wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts and flip-flops. He has gauges in his ears with silver hoops.

MacDonald may be in the Tacoma area. Authorities are asking those who know MacDonald's whereabouts to call 911.

The woman told investigators she and MacDonald had been dating and sharing a room at the house on Bandix Road but were asked to leave to make room for the owner's son.

On Wednesday, the woman used her Ford Expedition to tow a 21-foot camper trailer to the property for her and MacDonald to use.

As the couple tried to park the trailer, tempers flared. The woman tried to take her SUV and leave, but couldn’t free it from the trailer. MacDonald then accused the woman of stealing his cell phone, according to court documents, and while inside the trailer, the woman said MacDonald attacked her.

She told investigators MacDonald used his weight to hold her down, covered her mouth when she tried to yell for help and began “violently twisting” her head to the side before she was able to free herself.

Early Thursday morning, after leaving the property, the woman learned that her truck and trailer were on fire. A deputy fire marshal determined the fire was intentionally set with a brush burning device that MacDonald used to burn a brush pile days before.

The property owner also reported that someone had let the rabbits and donkeys out of their pens. Also, “someone had killed one her chickens by ripping its head from its body,” according to court documents.

