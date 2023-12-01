Man shot, killed at Auburn apartment complex

Auburn police responded to the Copper Gate Apartments at around 9 p.m. Thursday. The victim died at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Auburn Thursday night, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The shooting took place on the 4700 block of Auburn Way North at the Copper Gate Apartments. Police arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m.

Police performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was declared dead at the scene. The victim is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

The suspect fled from the scene in a car. Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. Investigators were able to gather information about the suspect from witnesses and video taken at the scene.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.