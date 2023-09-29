MacPherson's Fruit & Produce in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood will close Oct. 8

Employees at MacPherson's says the produce market is closing for two major reasons: the increased cost of doing business and the owner wanting to retire.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — MacPherson's Fruit & Produce, a Beacon Hill institution, is closing on Oct. 8. The announcement has saddened many loyal customers who all have a special connection to the produce market.

"Coming here has been like an absolute staple," Morgan Gwilym Tso said. Their childhood was filled with weekly trips to MacPherson's. They first heard about the closure on the popular Instagram account, @VanishingSeattle.

"Me and my sisters immediately texted our family group chat and were super sad about it," they said.

Deborah Halver-Hanson is another long-time customer.

"It's a tradition that after every [VA] appointment, I come down here and stock up," she said. That tradition started in 1996. She's introduced several of her fellow VA patients to the market over the years. "I'm just going to miss this place."

Catherine Nguyen remembers her mom and dad calling it the fruit and vegetable shop.

"This little spot has a special place in my heart. I'm really sad that it's going to go," Nguyen said. She, too, saw the news on social media and didn't believe it at first. "I can't tell if this is a joke or not but all the comments were saying it's so sad, things are going away."

All of the customers told KING 5 this is going to be a huge loss to the community. it's one of the most accessible places to buy cheap, fresh produce in the area. Once it closes, Beacon Hill locals will have to travel further to get the same goods. Many of the people at the market on Thursday walked there.

Marilyn Dimalanta, a longtime employee, told KING 5 that many of her fellow coworkers are just as sad as the customers. Dimalanta, like several employees, has spent years working at the community cornerstone. However, she understands why the owner, Greg MacPherson, is closing the business.

"He wants to retire," she said. "He's been doing this for a long time."

Retirement aside, Dimalanta says the cost of running the business is also why MacPherson's is closing. Between the increased cost of produce, building upkeep, and payroll, it doesn't make financial sense to stay open.

Employees don't know what's next, but customers have ideas on what they want to replace MacPherson's.