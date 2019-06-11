LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two siblings who were killed in a townhouse fire in Lynnwood over the weekend have been identified.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the victims Tuesday as Victoria Jimenez Lopez, 15, and Mardoqueo Jimenez Lopez, 7, both of Shoreline.

Both died of smoke inhalation, according to the medical examiner’s officer.

The two-alarm fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the Lynnwood Townhouse Apartments in the 6700 block of 196th Street SW.

RELATED: Neighbors tried to save 2 children who died in Lynnwood fire

An 11-year-old boy, his mother, and a man who is related to the two victims, were also in the apartment at the time of the fire and were able to escape. Fifteen other people were displaced in the fire.

Fire officials said it was unclear whether there were functioning smoke detectors in the apartment.

The cause is still under investigation.