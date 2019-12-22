LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Fourteen people in Lynnwood must find a new place to go after floodwaters rushed inside their apartments Friday.

The residents are getting assistance from the Red Cross but the timing is less than ideal with less than a week before Christmas.

They're in clean-up mode at several apartment complexes around Lynnwood. At the Beaver Creek apartment complex, several inches of water flooded a couple of units.

Kendrick Kim and his family spent Saturday trying to figure out what bits of their life can be saved, and what must go in the trash.

“When I entered my house all of my stuff was floating. Electronics, food, clothing, and there was no one in the house," explained Kim. "We were so shocked."

Kim lives in the apartment complex with his mom and brothers. The family was gathering clothes to take to a laundromat on Saturday before heading to a cousin's house.

A few apartments away, resident Juan Luna said the water came up to the edge of their door, making for a sleepless night.

“We were just worried all night. What about if we wake up with a flooded apartment?” he explained.

Luna said this has happened before and thinks management needs to do more to help the people who live in the units to prevent future flooding.

“There are people living here, people with disabilities,” said Luna.

Kim and his family don't have renter's insurance and with Christmas just around the corner, they're not sure what's next for them.

“We have to clean, do laundry, throw all the things away. That's our job, even though it's not our fault," said Kim.

The Red Cross is assisting residents at several apartment complexes in Lynnwood.