Josh Binda, youngest Lynnwood councilmember, admits to spending campaign money on personal expenses

Councilmember Josh Binda was accused of using campaign funds on clothing, dental work and hair care.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood city council member faces a fine after he was accused of spending campaign funds on personal expenses.

Josh Binda, Lynnwood City Council Pos. 3, was fined $1,000 for misusing campaign funds on clothing, dental work and hair care with $500 suspended from the total amount pending no further violations for four years.

Binda admitted to the wrongdoings, adding that he has reimbursed the campaign for the personal expenses.

Binda, elected to the Lynnwood City Council in 2022, became the youngest African American (21 years old) ever elected in Washington state history. He's also the youngest elected official ever in Lynnwood.

"I will acknowledge all my wrongdoings and I was not intentionally doing anything wrong with my campaign," Binda said. "It was my first time campaigning for office as a young college student trying to figure out the whole process."

Binda is already under fire from the Lynnwood Ethics Board, which is investigating a video promoting his for-profit speaking tour. Binda has netted him upwards of $12,000 for a series of appearances, which is legal.

The problem, according to the ethics board, is that the video was recorded in Council Chambers, leading to questions about violating the city's rules over using public resources for personal profit. Binda was also accused of failing to reset security alarms, leaving City Hall unsecured for an entire night.

"This is not just a nothing situation," said Jim Smith, Lynnwood city councilmember. "This is actually very serious."

Binda has denied any wrongdoing.

In an email, to KING 5 he stated, "The purpose of the video was to engage with youth and help get them excited about the message of the tour at their assemblies. After some consideration, I have decided to take down the video in question to avoid further confusion.