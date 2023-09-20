Lummi Nation bringing Tokitae's ashes back to Bellingham on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Tokitae's ashes will arrive at the Bellingham International Airport in the company of her Lummi Nation relatives.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the Southern Resident Killer Whale Tokitae's death originally aired on Aug. 19, 2023.

The Lummi Nation will be bringing the ashes of the last Southern Resident Orca in captivity back to Bellingham on Wednesday.

Tokitae, also known as Sk'aliCh'elhtenaut to the Lummi Nation, was captured from the Puget Sound as a young orca and lived the next five decades of her life in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium. She died in August in the midst of efforts to bring her back to the Salish Sea to allow her to live out the rest of her life in a sea pen.

The Lummi Nation considers orcas to be their relatives under the waves. Earlier this week, members of the Lummi Nation traveled to Athens, Ga., to culturally prepare Tokitae's ashes for her journey back to Washington state.

The arrival of Tokitae's ashes at the Bellingham International Airport on Wednesday and another ceremony scheduled for this weekend are private, for the Lummi Nation only. A public celebration of Tokitae's life will be announced at a later date.

On Saturday, the Lummi Nation Police Department will escort Tokitae's ashes to Fisherman's Cove in Bellingham. Her ashes will be taken by boat to a sacred spot and spread in a traditional water ceremony. The Coast Guard will be present to ensure there is no interference.

A timeline of Tokitae's journey

Tokitae was the last surviving orca of the whales that were captured from Puget Sound and sold into captivity. She was violently taken from her pod in August 1970 near Whidbey Island's Penn Cove.

Tokitae was sold to the Miami Seaquarium for about $20,000. She was believed to be just 4 years old.

Tokitae arrived in Miami in late September of 1970. She was said to be "depressed" upon her arrival, refusing to eat. Over the next fifty-plus years, Tokitae performed for crowds of hundreds under the name Lolita.

While protests went on for several years, it wasn’t until 2018 that the momentum behind the fight to free Toki got a huge boost thanks to the Lummi Nation.