Lori Matsukawa honored with invitation to Japan's enthronement ceremony

Former KING 5 anchor Lori Matsukawa was honored this week with an invitation to the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan.

The invitation for the enthronement and celebratory banquet was hand delivered by Senior Assistant for Political Affairs at Consulate General of Japan Hiro Tojo.

Lori Matsukawa

Matsukawa is one of a handful of American civilians that were invited to the event, which marks the beginning of the new reign known as Reiwa.

“Experience of a lifetime!” Matsukawa said in a Facebook post.

Matsukawa will also attend a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Matsukawa will join Take 5 on Friday to discuss her trip and what the new reign means for the people of Japan and the world.

Follow her trip on KING 5 and her Facebook page.