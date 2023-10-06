Liquor & Cannabis Board suspends U-District bar's liquor license for safety concerns

According to a release, LCB’s Enforcement and Education division officers found a consistent pattern of disregard for the health and safety of the community.

SEATTLE — Flowers Bar & Restaurant has been a mainstay in the University District for decades.

Known for cheap drinks, it has been a favorite watering hole for college students looking to get buzzed on a budget. However, the young clientele has proven to be a double-edged sword.

As of June 7, Flowers' liquor license will be suspended for six months. The state Liquor & Cannabis Board (LCB) says the emergency suspension of the bar's license is an extraordinary exercise of the state's power in the interest of public health and safety.

According to the LCB, an investigation found a "consistent pattern of disregard for the health and safety of the community."

The investigation alleges the bar served liquor to minors, participated in violence and refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

LCB's full statement is below which includes its intention to revoke the license permanently.

As a part of the investigation, LCB officers conducted 39 premises checks since early 2022. They say they confiscated 20 fake IDs from minors who were drinking alcohol.

Violence at the bar was also a concern for the LCB. In the last 12 months, there were over 10 calls to the Seattle Police Department for "acts of violence directly related to Flowers, their staff and their patrons."

A statement from the LCB reads, in part:

"The request for an emergency suspension was supported not only by the direct observations of LCB officers, but also by several community constituents including the Seattle Police Department, the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, the University District Partnership and several neighboring businesses.

Emergency suspensions represent an extraordinary exercise of the state’s power and the LCB is mandated to ensure that an emergency suspension is reasonable, justifiable and legal in every way. Based on the seriousness of the violations, the conduct of the licensee, and the likelihood the licensee will commit these violations in the future, the board of the LCB found that these activities constitute a direct and immediate threat to the public health and safety."