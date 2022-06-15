Mossyrock scholarship recipients on track for college 10 years later

The 2012 Mossyrock kindergarten class received a special $2,500 trust.

MOSSYROCK, Wash. — Campbell Senter doesn’t remember earning the scholarship, but she’s always thinking about it.

“I’m very happy that I have it because then I don’t have to worry as much,” said Senter, who is about to finish her sophomore year at Mossyrock High Schooll.

When she was a kindergartner in 2012, Senter was one of 19 students to receive a special $2,500 trust from the TransAlta, the operators of the coal power plant in Lewis County.

The students were selected after planting trees at a state park.

If the students graduate high school they will be able to use the trust fund to help pay for continuing their education.

A TransAlta spokesperson said the initial $2,500 is now worth around $5,000.

Senter plans on getting a business degree after she graduates from Mossyrock High School in 2024. But she’s not waiting until then to start her college courses.

In the fall she is going to be taking classes at Centralia College.