Amid a fentanyl crisis, Layne Staley's mother still drumming up support for addiction recovery resources

Layne Staley from Kirkland, the lead singer of Alice in Chains, would have turned 56 years old this week.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — New data out of King County shows the fentanyl crisis may be getting worse.

Public Health - Seattle & King County reports that between January and the end of July of this year, EMS crews responded to 4,868 overdose calls, compared to 2,947 during the same time in 2022. That is a 65% increase.

As this need evolves and grows, however, music fans from around the world continue to show support for addiction resources in the Seattle region in honor of one cherished grunge icon: Layne Staley, Kirkland native and lead singer of Alice in Chains, a pioneer of Seattle’s grunge movement of the 1990s.

Layne Staley's mother, Nancy McCallum, just wrapped up her annual meet-and-greet with Alice in Chains fans over the weekend. Staley was born on August 22. Every August since his death, she meets with grunge fans from around the world at the Seattle Center's fountain to celebrate his life with flowers and candles.

"It's a labor of love, but I have to admit, it’s because the love came to me. I thought after two years, ya know, everybody will move on. Well, it’s been 21 years and I hear from new people every day," said McCallum.

Staley’s loving mother said he would have been 56 this week. She also said her grief never goes away; it morphs and changes.

“You know, I don’t have tears on days that people would expect me to be celebrating or sad, that just comes up. It comes up if somebody goes by me and I smell their leather jacket. I told him one day, I said, ‘Oh Layne, you smell so nice, and he said, ‘Do I smell?’ And I said, ‘You smell like your leather jacket and you.’”

She and her partners at Therapeutic Health Services are spending the week going through all the donations they received from the weekend, which included a tribute show at The Crocodile, a famous Seattle music venue. Those proceeds will go toward a fund she created to honor her son’s legacy: the Layne Staley Memorial Fund.

“The money that goes to Layne’s fund is directly for treatment for addiction.”

Therapeutic Health Services, a nonprofit addiction treatment group with several locations across the Puget Sound, is now technically the host for the Layne Staley Memorial Fund. McCallum said the groups recognize that the need has grown and evolved.

“They’ve reached out to study and try to help with fentanyl, because it’s crazy,” said McCallum.

McCallum recognizes that more than 20 years later, her fight to end addiction is still very much worth it.

But would her son be proud of her?

“Yes, I do. Yep. He darn well better because this is not the life I imagined,” she said.

If you'd like to donate to the Layne Staley Memorial Fund, click here.

As we remember the life and death of this musician, we also want to remind you of the 24-hour lifeline. If you are in a crisis, whether it’s related to substance use or otherwise, call 988.