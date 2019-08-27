EVERETT, Wash. — In Everett's Delta neighborhood, the days are numbered for the Baker Heights community.

The Everett Herald reported that Washington State University plans to buy two-thirds of the 15-acre property to expand its branch campus. Everett Housing Authority owns the land and plans to build about 160-new units on the remainder of the property, according to the paper.

Baker Heights has 244 single-story units and it's part of the public housing program. Residents received warnings years ago about the changes and there have been community meetings and notices sent to residents. Most have already left, but for those who have not moved, they will have to soon.

Darryl Marlo and Naquita Fay live across the street from Baker Heights, and they said a family stroll through the neighborhood is nothing like it used to be.

"It is kind of like the area is getting killed off. I know they have big plans for the area. But you know, a lot of families used to live here," said Marlo.

"It's sad to see the neighborhood just go and fall apart like that," said Fay.

The community garden is still growing, but the streets are quiet. "No Trespassing" is painted on several units. Fay says it feels like a ghost town.

After two decades of living at Baker Heights, Beverly Bowers is days away from moving. She said she will miss the convenient location and the community, but adds that she's felt burned-out and stressed knowing that this day was coming.

"It is the death of a community. It's gone," said Bowers. "It's not without a lot of personal aspects to it, emotions and whatnot."

For Bowers, it's the place where she raised her son and where neighbors have become more like family.

"It is deserted. And you feel like you are the last person standing," said Bowers. "I love it here, yes. I have memories here, yes. But now it is time to close this chapter and move forward."

For the Baker Heights community, it's hard for some to not look back and think about what it used to be.

"There was families and barbeques and friends. And now it's gone," said Fay.

Everett Housing Authority has a relocation staff that has helped residents with finding a new place and moving expenses.

Bowers said she has to move out by the end of the month. She was able to find an apartment and hopes it will start to feel like home.