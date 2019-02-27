A Lakewood restaurant closed Tuesday over concerns that customers and employees were sickened by a possible norovirus outbreak.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department closed California Tacos for a minimum of 24 hours so employees could sanitize the establishment.

California Tacos is located at 14818 Union Avenue SW in Lakewood.

Three people that visited the restaurant together reported "norovirus-like symptoms," the department said Tuesday. In addition, two employees reported being sick during the past week.

The health department warns that norovirus is highly contagious.

Restaurant staff was instructed by the health department to throw away vegetables, bread, cheese, and all "ready-to-eat" foods.

Any customers feeling sick after eating at California Tacos are encouraged to contact food@tpchd.org or (253) 798-4712.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will post any updates to its website.